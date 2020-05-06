Eugene Lawrence Foney
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Foney, Jr., Eugene Lawrence (1950-2020) Eugene Lawrence Foney, Jr., 69, celebrated art consultant, publisher, entrepreneur, and champion of African American artists and culture, passed away on April 7, 2020 in his birthplace of Chicago, IL. Eugene was born to Eugene, Sr., and Ruth Foney on October 6, 1950. He graduated from Saint Carthage Catholic School and Parker High School in Chicago. Eugene's foray into the art world was nothing short of divine providence. In 1974, after graduation from Southern Illinois University, Eugene was working odd jobs in Chicago and unsure of his future. One day, while taking a walk, he paused to contemplate a print displayed in the window of The Woodshop, a storefront gallery in his south side neighborhood. He fell in love with the print and although his budget was limited, decided to place it on lay-away. He soon became friends with the gallery owner. As their friendship and Eugene's interest in African-American art began to grow, the owner suggested Eugene sell prints of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and other black leaders to help him pay for his schoolbooks. Eager to introduce people to black art, Eugene successfully sold many of the prints. Eugene decided to pursue an MBA degree and enrolled in Texas Southern University in Houston in 1976. His first major art deal came after graduation in 1978, when he was asked by a dear friend, to curate a small African-American art collection for the George Cleveland Hall Branch of the Chicago Public Library. With a $5,000 purchase order, Eugene built a small but distinctive collection that included works by such prominent African-American artists as Romare Bearden, Jacob Lawrence, Charles White, John Biggers, Eldzier Cortor, Charles Alston, Samella Lewis, Camille Billops, Aaron Douglass, Benny Andrews, Joseph Delaney, Robert Blackburn, Fred Jones, James Denmark, Margaret Burroughs, Claude Clark, Vincent Smith, William Carter, Ellsworth Ausby, and Ademola Olugebefola. This purchase was the catalyst for the development of his Texas-based, business, artcetera, which he developed and expanded for over 40 years. Eugene was known as the 'art dealers' dealer' throughout the United States. He became the person in Texas to ask about art and artists. Eugene was a staunch advocate for artists. Through artcetera, he was able to develop a fine arts market for American artists of African descent. He was actively involved in the development of the Houston African American Art and Culture Museum and was a member of the Houston Museum of Fine Arts African American support group. One of Eugene's most accomplished deals, for which he was extremely proud, involved facilitating and helping to bring the papers and archives of Houston-based artist John T. Biggers to Emory University in 2011. The archives are currently on permanent display. Throughout his career, Eugene focused on building individual and institutional fine art collections throughout the United States and the Caribbean. He sourced masterworks for many historic and renowned art dealers and galleries, including, Terry Dintenfass, Sid Deutsch, Leo Castelli, Martha Henry, Beverly Saks, Peg Alston, June Kelly, Tony Shrafazi Gallery, ACA Gallery, Pace Gallery, Wilmer Jennings Gallery, Stella Jones Gallery, Woodshop Gallery, Black Heritage Gallery, Isobel Neal Gallery, Black Art in America, and Hauser & Wirth. His client list was diverse and many clients became his life-long friends. Eugene studied the art market with great tenacity. eager to, not just make a deal, but make the best deal, which, for Eugene, involved a well-choreographed process of thoughtful research, timing, judgement, integrity, and presentation- an art form he made his own. He lived by his own rules, social protocols, (or lack thereof,) which either endeared him to collectors or, at times, caused them to pass and lose out on great opportunities. Eugene used art to build relationships. He always taught clients something about the art and gave them a wonderful story to later share about their purchase. A lasting friendship was always a part of the sale. Eugene made indelible impressions on all who met him. He was affectionately called "Dad," "Brother," "Sporty," "Jr," "Uncle Eugene," "Gene," or "ELF" (for his initials), by his close family (including more than 100 cousins), friends, and colleagues. Eugene was known for his infectious smile, sardonic sense of humor, love for hats, appreciation for Black rodeo cowboys, and passion for many foods, especially BBQ, spaghetti, and turtle soup. An avid reader and a voracious traveler and adventurer, he also had an uncanny ability to find the hippest, most out-of-the-way, restaurants and music venues anywhere in the world. Although he lived in Houston, Eugene still maintained close ties with his family and friends in Chicago. As in Houston, he developed a close relationship with the art world in Chicago as well. He often hosted exhibitions for local artists or book signings for authors in Chicago. Eugene had an active inquisitive mind for art, adventure, and fun in everything he did. Perhaps one of the most endearing things about him was his pleasure in a range of music from blues, jazz, and rock, to R&B and hip hop. Eugene made and cherished many friends throughout the world. He found people fascinating and met no strangers. He was a devout man of God, who sought God in any number of churches and spiritual gatherings. He was a faithful member of St. John's Downtown Church in Houston at the time of his passing. Eugene's memory will be forever cherished by his daughter, Ariel E. Dale, of Los Angeles, CA; and his sister, Jennifer Foney, of Powder Springs, GA. He is also survived and loved by aunts, uncles, more than 100 cousins, countless friends, and his beloved brothers of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. A memorial tribute will be scheduled at a later date. Those who desire to make donations are asked to donate to art organizations that support African-American artists or the American Cancer Society in Eugene L. Foney, Jr.'s name. Contributors: Halima Taha, Linda Greene, and Jennifer Foney. Photo credit: Tony Smith.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
View Printed Guest Book
28 entries
May 4, 2020
There's a lot I could say enough to field these pages time and time again,but I simply wish to say thanks Gene for being my friend.
Kim Cyphers
Friend
May 2, 2020
edward lightfoot
Friend
April 30, 2020
Dearest my Eugene Foney family & friends when a loved one goes home to be with the LORD such as your father, brother, son. uncle, cousin, friend, "Eugene Foney" can never be replaced. He can only be remembered for the rich full life he lived. For the things he accomplished through the years. For the times he looked out for us. For the times he made us laugh & comforted us when we were sad & troubled. For his thoughtfulness, his warmth & his unselfishness & he will especially be remembered that he's a Christian belonging to the LORD.
And for the great family he love & cared for & all the good loving differences he made in so many people's lives.
Wonderful memories such as these never fade with time but grow stronger & dearer throughout the years JESUS loves us before we are, while we are & where we are forever.
Nothing can stand between us & the SAVIOR's Love, not pain, not sadness, not illness, not death & not even our own wondering whys.
For it is written in Romans 8:38-39 Nothing at all, for GOD will never leave us, nor forsake us.
Thank GOD & Nupe Eugene Foney for such a wonderful living legacy.
You have our heartfelt prayers, sympathies & condolences & if there's anything we can do to help we will gladly do our best to help you, please let us know. We love you & may Almighty GOD continue to always bless you both & family, sincerely from Rev. Boysie R. Shorter & family.
Boysie Shorter
Brother
April 28, 2020
I met Eugene over 50 years ago via the Houston art scene. He was a beautiful soul, and a joy to know. After moving to Dallas in 2001, our paths crossed again through a mutual friend in the Dallas art scene. The beauty of art and the beauty of the artist are forever intertwined.
My condolences to his family and friends.
Khadija Jannah
April 27, 2020
To our beloved brother and friend, thank you for enlightening many of us with the world of great art. May you paint the skies of Heaven above and may it be filled with all the colors of the spectrum! May you rest in peace at the Golden Shore.

With Heartfelt Love,

Winfrey and Alicia Pierce
April 27, 2020
Eugene was an outstanding example of the best of humanity. I am proud to say I knew and interacted with this great brother and friend. He was one of the Great Nupes that I am proud to have known. Rest in Peace and Power Foney!!

Condolences to the family and friends of this great man.

Dr. Samuel J Hogsette and Family.
Samuel Hogsette
April 27, 2020
Our condolences to the family. We will all miss Eugene who was a great friend and irreplaceable comrade. May his memory inspire others to face life and business like an adventure. Eugene was truly a member of my family, a brother, an uncle and a granddad.

Rest easy good buddy. We love you into eternity.

Denise Corder Hall and Raynard Hall and Family.
Raynard Hall
April 26, 2020
Artcetera
Quentin Whitelaw
April 26, 2020
Mother & Son
Quentin Whitelaw
April 26, 2020
Art Show
Quentin Whitelaw
April 26, 2020
Emory Unibersity
Quentin Whitelaw
April 26, 2020
100th Anniversary of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc.
Quentin Whitelaw
April 26, 2020
Eugene , Donna and Friend
Quentin Whitelaw
April 26, 2020
Sincerest condolences to Eugene's family. He was a dedicated advocate for artists and an important part of our arts community.
April 26, 2020
I grieve the loss of one of my oldest, dearest and closest friends Eugene Foney, a brother who was universally known and loved by many. We survived Chicago and attended high school together, only to reunite years later here in Houston. Brother, there is hole in my heart that there is not enough time left to fill. I will treasure our time together, until we meet again on the other side. Peace
Steve Brown
April 26, 2020
Racheal Kong's homegoing 2019
Steve Brown
April 26, 2020
Jazz on the Terrace, Chicago MCA
Steve Brown
April 26, 2020
Happy hour at Brennan's
Steve Brown
April 26, 2020
Steve Brown
April 26, 2020
Easter Dinner 2019
Steve Brown
April 26, 2020
Rest in Peace my Brother in the Bond! Glad we got to break bread often in Houston!
Until we cross paths again Phi......
Coy Satterfield
April 25, 2020
Gone but never forgotten RIH
John Martin
April 25, 2020
With my Deepest condolences to the Foney Family. Heaven has gained a "One and Only". Eugene you will be missed and forever remembered, the mark you left on All of us and the Art Universe is Indelible.

Peace and Love My Forever Friend,
Cynthia "Sporty" Robinson
April 25, 2020
Eugen L Foney
Quentin Whitelaw
April 25, 2020
My sincere Condolences to Eugene's Family . I have known "Foney " for at least 50yrs. A truly genuine friend and fraternity brother. Never wavering in his friendship . Just a great person , rest in peace Eugene ! I hope to see you on that Golden shore .
Dennis Davis
April 24, 2020
What a special Bonus from God for all of us who got to share with him his earthly journey. We all meant something special to him and have our own special story of something he did to enrich our lives. While we believe it was too soon for him to leave us we can all agree he showed us how to live life fully. Carolyn
Carolyn Wallace
Friend
April 24, 2020
Gone but not forgotten. You are in my prayers
Betty Robinson
April 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy to the Foney family,
" Gone from our sight, but never our memories. Gone from out touch, but never our hearts."

Forever In The Bond,
Quentin "Gabby" Whitelaw
Quentin Whitelaw
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved