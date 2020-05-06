Dearest my Eugene Foney family & friends when a loved one goes home to be with the LORD such as your father, brother, son. uncle, cousin, friend, "Eugene Foney" can never be replaced. He can only be remembered for the rich full life he lived. For the things he accomplished through the years. For the times he looked out for us. For the times he made us laugh & comforted us when we were sad & troubled. For his thoughtfulness, his warmth & his unselfishness & he will especially be remembered that he's a Christian belonging to the LORD.

And for the great family he love & cared for & all the good loving differences he made in so many people's lives.

Wonderful memories such as these never fade with time but grow stronger & dearer throughout the years JESUS loves us before we are, while we are & where we are forever.

Nothing can stand between us & the SAVIOR's Love, not pain, not sadness, not illness, not death & not even our own wondering whys.

For it is written in Romans 8:38-39 Nothing at all, for GOD will never leave us, nor forsake us.

Thank GOD & Nupe Eugene Foney for such a wonderful living legacy.

You have our heartfelt prayers, sympathies & condolences & if there's anything we can do to help we will gladly do our best to help you, please let us know. We love you & may Almighty GOD continue to always bless you both & family, sincerely from Rev. Boysie R. Shorter & family.

Boysie Shorter

Brother