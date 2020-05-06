Foney, Jr., Eugene Lawrence (1950-2020) Eugene Lawrence Foney, Jr., 69, celebrated art consultant, publisher, entrepreneur, and champion of African American artists and culture, passed away on April 7, 2020 in his birthplace of Chicago, IL. Eugene was born to Eugene, Sr., and Ruth Foney on October 6, 1950. He graduated from Saint Carthage Catholic School and Parker High School in Chicago. Eugene's foray into the art world was nothing short of divine providence. In 1974, after graduation from Southern Illinois University, Eugene was working odd jobs in Chicago and unsure of his future. One day, while taking a walk, he paused to contemplate a print displayed in the window of The Woodshop, a storefront gallery in his south side neighborhood. He fell in love with the print and although his budget was limited, decided to place it on lay-away. He soon became friends with the gallery owner. As their friendship and Eugene's interest in African-American art began to grow, the owner suggested Eugene sell prints of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and other black leaders to help him pay for his schoolbooks. Eager to introduce people to black art, Eugene successfully sold many of the prints. Eugene decided to pursue an MBA degree and enrolled in Texas Southern University in Houston in 1976. His first major art deal came after graduation in 1978, when he was asked by a dear friend, to curate a small African-American art collection for the George Cleveland Hall Branch of the Chicago Public Library. With a $5,000 purchase order, Eugene built a small but distinctive collection that included works by such prominent African-American artists as Romare Bearden, Jacob Lawrence, Charles White, John Biggers, Eldzier Cortor, Charles Alston, Samella Lewis, Camille Billops, Aaron Douglass, Benny Andrews, Joseph Delaney, Robert Blackburn, Fred Jones, James Denmark, Margaret Burroughs, Claude Clark, Vincent Smith, William Carter, Ellsworth Ausby, and Ademola Olugebefola. This purchase was the catalyst for the development of his Texas-based, business, artcetera, which he developed and expanded for over 40 years. Eugene was known as the 'art dealers' dealer' throughout the United States. He became the person in Texas to ask about art and artists. Eugene was a staunch advocate for artists. Through artcetera, he was able to develop a fine arts market for American artists of African descent. He was actively involved in the development of the Houston African American Art and Culture Museum and was a member of the Houston Museum of Fine Arts African American support group. One of Eugene's most accomplished deals, for which he was extremely proud, involved facilitating and helping to bring the papers and archives of Houston-based artist John T. Biggers to Emory University in 2011. The archives are currently on permanent display. Throughout his career, Eugene focused on building individual and institutional fine art collections throughout the United States and the Caribbean. He sourced masterworks for many historic and renowned art dealers and galleries, including, Terry Dintenfass, Sid Deutsch, Leo Castelli, Martha Henry, Beverly Saks, Peg Alston, June Kelly, Tony Shrafazi Gallery, ACA Gallery, Pace Gallery, Wilmer Jennings Gallery, Stella Jones Gallery, Woodshop Gallery, Black Heritage Gallery, Isobel Neal Gallery, Black Art in America, and Hauser & Wirth. His client list was diverse and many clients became his life-long friends. Eugene studied the art market with great tenacity. eager to, not just make a deal, but make the best deal, which, for Eugene, involved a well-choreographed process of thoughtful research, timing, judgement, integrity, and presentation- an art form he made his own. He lived by his own rules, social protocols, (or lack thereof,) which either endeared him to collectors or, at times, caused them to pass and lose out on great opportunities. Eugene used art to build relationships. He always taught clients something about the art and gave them a wonderful story to later share about their purchase. A lasting friendship was always a part of the sale. Eugene made indelible impressions on all who met him. He was affectionately called "Dad," "Brother," "Sporty," "Jr," "Uncle Eugene," "Gene," or "ELF" (for his initials), by his close family (including more than 100 cousins), friends, and colleagues. Eugene was known for his infectious smile, sardonic sense of humor, love for hats, appreciation for Black rodeo cowboys, and passion for many foods, especially BBQ, spaghetti, and turtle soup. An avid reader and a voracious traveler and adventurer, he also had an uncanny ability to find the hippest, most out-of-the-way, restaurants and music venues anywhere in the world. Although he lived in Houston, Eugene still maintained close ties with his family and friends in Chicago. As in Houston, he developed a close relationship with the art world in Chicago as well. He often hosted exhibitions for local artists or book signings for authors in Chicago. Eugene had an active inquisitive mind for art, adventure, and fun in everything he did. Perhaps one of the most endearing things about him was his pleasure in a range of music from blues, jazz, and rock, to R&B and hip hop. Eugene made and cherished many friends throughout the world. He found people fascinating and met no strangers. He was a devout man of God, who sought God in any number of churches and spiritual gatherings. He was a faithful member of St. John's Downtown Church in Houston at the time of his passing. Eugene's memory will be forever cherished by his daughter, Ariel E. Dale, of Los Angeles, CA; and his sister, Jennifer Foney, of Powder Springs, GA. He is also survived and loved by aunts, uncles, more than 100 cousins, countless friends, and his beloved brothers of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. A memorial tribute will be scheduled at a later date. Those who desire to make donations are asked to donate to art organizations that support African-American artists or the American Cancer Society in Eugene L. Foney, Jr.'s name. Contributors: Halima Taha, Linda Greene, and Jennifer Foney. Photo credit: Tony Smith.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 6, 2020.