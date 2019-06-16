Krupinski, Eugene Jerome Of Burbank, Illinois, 90 years old, passed away on June 14, 2019. He was the son of Anna and Albert Krupinski. On November 24, he married the late Patricia Finnegan and they loved each other for more than 61 years. Survivors include his eight children, Denise (Mike) Woloyszn, Diane (Edward) Macejak, Doreen (Tom) Phelan, Michael (Paula) Krupinski, Patrick (Patty) Kuprinski, Timothy Krupinski, Eugene II (Carolyn) Krupinski, and Jeffrey (Kara) Krupinski; grandchildren, Scott (Erin) Macejak, Timothy (Caryn) Phelan, Kevin Woloszyn, Lisa (Daniel) Peetz, Adam (Diane) Macejak, Michael Krupinski, Kenneth Krupinski (Cabria), Tina (Marty) Robbins, Timothy Krupinski (Amy), Jason Krupinski (Mandy), Ronald Krupinski, Eugene Krupinski III, Zachery Krupinski, Katherine Krupinksi, and Paige Krupinski; sister-in-law, Joan Finnegan; and sister, the late Marlene Lash. Eugene enjoyed his 15 great-grandchildren. Eugene was a loving husband, father , grandfather, and a wonderful great-grandpa and his devotion to his family was endless. Eugene, in his younger years, was a boxer. He earned the golden gloves award while attending St. Rita High School in Chicago, IL. He was always looking up jokes on popsicle sticks to tell the great-grandkids. He loved to laugh and joke around with everyone. One of Eugene's passions was his 20 years working part-time at Stoney Creek Golf Course after he retired. He was obsessed with golf. He enjoyed going to all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities. We are grateful for the life lessons he has taught us. He taught us to work hard for things and that nothing should be taken for granted. He taught us how to love life and to enjoy the simple things. We will never forget him. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd. (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459, to St. Albert the Great Church. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. For Funeral info, call (708) 636-2320. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary