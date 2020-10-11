1/
Eugene Krukowski
Krukowski, Eugene

Krukowski, Eugene "Crooksie", WWII Navy veteran, beloved husband of the late Delores (nee Joswick); loving father of Carol (David) Supinski, late Ramona, Denise (late Dennis) Coughlin, Gena (Brian) Sonnenberg, and Geno (Val); dear Grandpa of Georgiana, Shaun, Dennis Jr., Nica, Tara, Eric, and Jenna; Great Grandpa of Dylan Gianna, Addison, Ava, Becky, Joe, Tyler, and Nico; Uncle of Marietta and many nieces and nephews. Gene was a member of the Bridgeport V.F.W. Post #5079, 1st Degree Knights of Columbus Quigley Council, PNA, and long time usher at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Parish. Visitation Monday 3-8:00 pm and Tuesday 8-9:30am at Pomierski F.H., 1059 West 32nd Street. Funeral Mass of Christian burial Monday 10:00 am at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church. INT Resurrection Cemetery. (773)927-6424 www.pomierskifuneral home.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Pomierski F.H
OCT
12
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Pomierski F.H
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church
October 8, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
