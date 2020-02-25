|
|
Deplewski, Eugene G. Age 90, loving husband of the late Geraldine, nee Wlodarski; most caring, loving, and awesome father of Pamela (Bill) Boulware, William (Joan), and Dianne Deplewski (John Kilkus); beloved father-in-law of the late Jennifer; proud grandpa of Amanda, Zachary, Jacob, Jenna, Nathan and Brittany; dear great-grandpa of Blair and Margot; beloved brother of the late Edwin and Rita; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 26, 3:00 to 8:00 p.m; Funeral Thursday, February 27, 9:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th & Lawndale Ave, Evergreen Park; Mass 10:30 a.m.; Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or, www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 25, 2020