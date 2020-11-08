Rodriguez, Esther
(nee Estrada) Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Devoted mother of Irene (Raul) Casino, Henrietta Papucci, Michael (Mandy), Henry (Cathy), Sophie (William) Jeziorski, Antoinette Rodriguez, Ronald (Bernie) and the late Ernest, Arlene Desurne and Albert. Loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many. The family would like to thank P.L.O.W.S. for their many years of ongoing support. Funeral services private. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at:www.palosgaidasfh.com
(708) 974-4410
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com