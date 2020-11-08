1/
Esther Rodriguez
Rodriguez, Esther

(nee Estrada) Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Henry. Devoted mother of Irene (Raul) Casino, Henrietta Papucci, Michael (Mandy), Henry (Cathy), Sophie (William) Jeziorski, Antoinette Rodriguez, Ronald (Bernie) and the late Ernest, Arlene Desurne and Albert. Loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many. The family would like to thank P.L.O.W.S. for their many years of ongoing support. Funeral services private. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at:

www.palosgaidasfh.com

(708) 974-4410

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

1 entry
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
