St Mary of Celle Church
1428 Wesley Ave
Berwyn, IL 60402
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Celle Catholic Church
1428 Wesley Ave
Berwyn, IL
Estelle Pogwizd Obituary
POGWIZD, ESTELLE (nee Olszewski) 69, Beloved wife of James, died October 1, 2019. Beloved mother of John Stafford, grandmother to Harley Stafford, sister to Ronald (Elaine) Olszewski and the late Georgene (Peter) Pribyl, sister-in-law to the late Raymond Pogwizd and Dr. Steven (Cynthia) Pogwizd, daughter-in-law to Phyllis (Edward) Pogwizd, loving aunt to Michael, Richard and Gary (Rene) Olszewski, Deneane (Daniel) Colantine, Michael and Dr. Leah Pogwizd. A beautiful, petite bundle of energy, who held the world in awe. Who, in later life endured physical and mental anguish with valor and dignity. An inspiration to all who knew and loved her. We will miss her, forever. Memorial mass and eulogy will be held on November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., St. Mary of Celle Catholic Church, 1428 Wesley Ave., Berwyn.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019
