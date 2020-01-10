|
London, Estelle Estelle London nee Luxenberg, 96. Beloved wife of the late Gerald F. London. Loving mother of Alan (Barbara) London, Debbie Brown, and Nancy (Rob Wilkin) London. Cherished grandmother of Ari (Becky), Abby (Jeff), Josh (Rachel), Reba (Mark), Sara, Janine, Lauren and Hanna. Proud great-grandmother of Isaac, Adam, Simon, Joseph, Isaac, Beau, Vaughn and Oliver. Dear sister of the late Shirley (the late Mel) Berngard and sister-in-law of Doris (the late Sherwin) Simon. Service Friday, 10:00 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (one block North of Dempster) Skokie. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, (HIAS) Attn: Development Department, 1300 Spring Street, Suite 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910 www.hias.org or a , would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 10, 2020