Corbin Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, Ltd.
5345 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60644
(773) 626-1092
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Sion Temple C.O.G.I.C
1754 W.79th Street
Chicago, IL
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Sion Temple C.O.G.I.C
1754 W.79th Street
Chicago, IL
Harris, Essie M. (Evans) Was bornOctober 23, 1934 in Grenada, Mississippi. In 1951, she moved to Chicago where she continued her Christian service. She was a member of New Rock of Ages under Rev. Elliott Henderson and Rev. Don Orr. Essie was also a favored member of Crusaders for Christ under Pastor Lamonte Ruthledge, She continued to serve with United Worshiper Center (Pastor Michael Thurston). She served faithfully until called home November, 30 2019. She is survived by sons, Michael, Kirt (Rose), Kelvin (Jeffrey), Willie, Ronald, Lonnie (Linda); daughter, Angela and a host of other family members. Funeral services, Corbin Colonials Funeral Chapel, (773) 626-1092 Saturday,December 14, 2019, Sion Temple C.O.G.I.C, 1754 W.79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Service: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Burial, Mount Glenwood West Cemetery, 2900 W. 111th, Glenwood, IL 60655.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 8, 2019
