Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
9300 W. 167th St.
Orland Hills, IL
View Map
Esperanza Chico-Romo Obituary
Chico-Romo, Esperanza "Chach" Age 68, of Tinley Park and Chicago, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.She courageously fought cancer for the last two and a half years.Survived by her family,husband of 29 years, Russell J. Romo; son, Patrick (Melanie Miles) Chico; stepson, Nicholas Romo; grandchildren,Nico and Vivianna Romo; mother, Carmen (the late Paul) Chico;siblings,Faye (Louis) Torres, Dehlia (the late Fernando) Mendoza, Juliana (Richard) Almaguer, Cynthia Chico, Fidel (Cristina Mendoza) Chico, Jeannette Medrano, and Madalene (Steve) Vargas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Chach was born and raised in Chicago and worked for many years as a manager for the law firms of Ross and Hardies and, later, Dewey and LeBoeuf.She was a fitness enthusiast and volunteered for many of Chicago's races.She also volunteered after retirement for Ronald McDonald House.She lived life to the fullest, enjoyed gardening, food, and traveling, especially to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL. Funeral Mass will be held onSaturday,April 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 9300 W. 167th St., Orland Hills, IL 60487.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities at support.rmhc.orgor to Joliet Area Community Hospice,joliethospice.org.To sign guestbook or for information, visitheartlandmemorial.comor call(708) 444-2266.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 24, 2019
