Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Werth, Erwin M. Age 97 and 29 days. Beloved husband of the late Elaine A. Werth nee Iltis. Loving father Pamela (Jeffrey) Shovers, Andrew (Brenda) Werth and Deirdre (Edward) Glicken. Proud grandfather of Elizabeth Shovers (Joshua) Weinman, James Shovers, Zachary Glicken, Alexandra Werth, Samantha Glicken, Victoria Werth, Arianna Glicken, Charles Werth and Taylor Glicken. Dear brother of Mildred (the late Solomon) Spector, the late Archie (the late Ruth) Werth, the late Hannah (the late David) Choldin and the late Esther Eller. Cherished uncle, great uncle and great great uncle of many. Beloved "Papa Shoes" to his many Nordstom colleagues and his many shoe loving clients. Service Wednesday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. Memorials to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018-4703 www.honorflightchicago.org or the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2019
