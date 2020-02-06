|
Savary, Ernie R. Beloved son of the late James and the late Clara (nee Keiper); loving brother of Marlene, Geraldine, James, Connie, Joseph, late Philip and the late Amelia Savary; cherished friend of Margaret and Gabriella Marasco. Ernie was a truck driver with the City of Chicago Department of Aviation at O'Hare Airport. Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 12 noon until 3:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to are appreciated. Funeral Info, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 6, 2020