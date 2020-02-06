Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Ernie Savary


1953 - 2020
Ernie Savary Obituary
Savary, Ernie R. Beloved son of the late James and the late Clara (nee Keiper); loving brother of Marlene, Geraldine, James, Connie, Joseph, late Philip and the late Amelia Savary; cherished friend of Margaret and Gabriella Marasco. Ernie was a truck driver with the City of Chicago Department of Aviation at O'Hare Airport. Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 12 noon until 3:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to are appreciated. Funeral Info, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 6, 2020
