Yepsen, Jr., Ernest C. Age 87, late of Tinley Park and Hazel Crest. Beloved husband of the late Virginia L. Yepsen (nee Willette); dear father of John (Susan), Paul (Kelly) and Kathy (Mark Peers) Vance; cherished grandfather of Sylvia Rose and Caroline Virginia Yepsen and Jamie (Sean Calkins) Vance and Jennifer Vance; loving brother of Joanne Yepsen and Barbara (David) Asher; uncle, cousin and friend to many. U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway, Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. 708-798-5300 or www.tews-ryanfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 15, 2019