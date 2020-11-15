1/
Ernest M. Carlson
Carlson, Ernest M.

Carlson, Ernest M., 83 of Crestwood, passed away Wednesday, November 11th . He was a loving husband of Kathleen M. née Padgham; beloved brother of Clara C. (the Late Robert) Finn, Wayne Huber, Dorothy (the late Emil) Huber, the late Gordon (the late Midge) Huber, the late Ronny Huber, the late Sharon Huber, Norman (Beverly) Carlson; brother-in-law of John (Linda)Padgham, Dave (Anna Marie) Barry and Therese Osipavicius; a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 3 pm to 8 pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St. Funeral service Tuesday 10am at funeral home. Due to Covid restrictions entombment will be private at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Stickney, IL. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 25 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Info 708-636-1193 or

www.blakelamboaklawn.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
NOV
17
Funeral
10:00 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361193
