Carlson, Ernest M.
Carlson, Ernest M., 83 of Crestwood, passed away Wednesday, November 11th . He was a loving husband of Kathleen M. née Padgham; beloved brother of Clara C. (the Late Robert) Finn, Wayne Huber, Dorothy (the late Emil) Huber, the late Gordon (the late Midge) Huber, the late Ronny Huber, the late Sharon Huber, Norman (Beverly) Carlson; brother-in-law of John (Linda)Padgham, Dave (Anna Marie) Barry and Therese Osipavicius; a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is 3 pm to 8 pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St. Funeral service Tuesday 10am at funeral home. Due to Covid restrictions entombment will be private at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Stickney, IL. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 25 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Info 708-636-1193 orwww.blakelamboaklawn.com
