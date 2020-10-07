1/
Ernest A. Greb Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Greb, Sr., Ernest A.

Ernest A. Greb, Sr., U.S. Navy Veteran, age 95, of Chicago, passed away Sunday morning, October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruby; loving father of Gregory (Elizabeth), the late Ernest, Jr. (Denise), and Floyd (Sandi); cherished grandfather of Gregory, Jr., Steve, Patrick, Michael, Adam, Ashley, and Justin; proud great-grandfather of Logan, Mackenzie, Andrew, Alexis, Owen, Cayden, Kaya, Blake, and Ella; dear brother of the late Andrew, the late John, Barbara, the late Carol, and the late Freida; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ernest was a member of Pipefitters Local 597. Visitation Friday from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Funeral Saturday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum. For more info, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit Ernest's Memorial Tribute at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved