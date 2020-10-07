Greb, Sr., Ernest A.
Ernest A. Greb, Sr., U.S. Navy Veteran, age 95, of Chicago, passed away Sunday morning, October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruby; loving father of Gregory (Elizabeth), the late Ernest, Jr. (Denise), and Floyd (Sandi); cherished grandfather of Gregory, Jr., Steve, Patrick, Michael, Adam, Ashley, and Justin; proud great-grandfather of Logan, Mackenzie, Andrew, Alexis, Owen, Cayden, Kaya, Blake, and Ella; dear brother of the late Andrew, the late John, Barbara, the late Carol, and the late Freida; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ernest was a member of Pipefitters Local 597. Visitation Friday from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Funeral Saturday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum. For more info, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit Ernest's Memorial Tribute at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com
.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com