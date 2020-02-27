|
Krown, Erna "Teri" (nee Schmoock), Beloved wife of the late Donald (Retired CPD) Krown. loving mother of Ken (Karen) Krown, Ronald Krown, and Steven Krown; proud grandmother of Krystal, Kelli and Karly; fond sister of Louis (Lorraine) Schmoock, Rose Marie (late Ross) Smith, Barbara (Lesley) Johnson and Edward Dubina; dear sister-in-law of Kathleen (Peter) Beer. Teri was a very active at St. Richard Church, a member of the choir, Golden Agers and C.C.W., she worked for many years in the lunchroom at St. Richard School. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th st. just west of Harlem). Visitation Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. the funeral home. We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Richard Church, for an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Teri's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 27, 2020