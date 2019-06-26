Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
5088 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632-4546
(773) 767-2166
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
5088 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632-4546
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
5088 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632-4546
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary of the Angels
Resources
More Obituaries for Ermila Castaneda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ermila Castaneda

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ermila Castaneda Obituary
Castaneda, Ermila (nee Mariscal) Beloved wife of the late Valentin Castaneda; loving mother of Norma (Angel) Avalos, Esperanza (Carlos) Sanchez, Lydia (Exiquio) Sanchez, Valentin Jr. (Valerie), Albert (Margarita), Alicia (Eligio) Arteaga and Guadalupe Castaneda; dear grandmother of 33; great-grandmother of 21; fond sister of Steve (Tori) Mariscal, Evelina Chavez, the late Ramiro Mariscal and the late Celina Klee; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, June 27, 2019, 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 South Archer Avenue, at Keeler. Funeral Friday, June 28, 2019, 8:00 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Mary of the Angels. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. (773) 767-2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now