|
|
Castaneda, Ermila (nee Mariscal) Beloved wife of the late Valentin Castaneda; loving mother of Norma (Angel) Avalos, Esperanza (Carlos) Sanchez, Lydia (Exiquio) Sanchez, Valentin Jr. (Valerie), Albert (Margarita), Alicia (Eligio) Arteaga and Guadalupe Castaneda; dear grandmother of 33; great-grandmother of 21; fond sister of Steve (Tori) Mariscal, Evelina Chavez, the late Ramiro Mariscal and the late Celina Klee; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, June 27, 2019, 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 South Archer Avenue, at Keeler. Funeral Friday, June 28, 2019, 8:00 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Mary of the Angels. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. (773) 767-2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019