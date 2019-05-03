Home

Services
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
Prayer Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
to Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Maurice location
corner of 36th and Hoyne Ave.
Erma Letten Obituary
Letten, Erma A. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late George Jr.; loving mother of Georgiann (the late Ronald) Kamba, George III (Retired C.P.D., Mary Ann) Letten, Gayle (Rodger) Lederer, Gary (Sandra) Letten, and Gina Demitro; devoted grandmother of Jeffrey (Jennifer) Kanacki, George IV (Teri), Kate, Kelly and Kristen Letten, Lisa (Jerry) Peszat, David and Alina Malesky, Pamela Demitro, Kimberly (Caleb) Arthur, Michelle (Aaron) Schuerman, and Gregory Demitro; great-grandmother of Joshua, Skylar, and Makenna Peszat, Jennah Kanacki, Avery, Raquel, Frank, Martino, Carlo, and the late Maya Malesky, George V, and John Letten, and Rylee and Dallas Schuerman; sister of the late Anne (the late Albert) Lange and Adolph Priedigkeit; fond aunt of many. Visitation Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday, May 6, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. prayer service at Coletta Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St., Chicago, to Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Maurice location (corner of 36th and Hoyne Ave.) for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For more Funeral Information, call (312) 225-8500 or visit wwwcolettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2019
