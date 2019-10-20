|
Howell, Erma Russie Age 60, of Chicago, IL, passed away on September 21, 2019, in Wheaton, IL, after an illness. Erma was born on May 14, 1959, and was a 1976 graduate of Bolingbrook High School. Prior to high school, Erma grew up in Hinsdale and Clarendon Hills, IL. Erma is survived by her loving brothers, Ercle Ray Howell III of Bolingbrook, IL and George Flick Howell (Marli) of Fishers, IN. Erma is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews: Bryan (Sherrie) Howell, Emily (Jeff) LeFors, Matt Howell, Chris (Amy) Hahn, and Andy Hahn. Erma was preceded in death by her parents, Ercle Ray Howell, Jr. and Erma Nancy Flick Howell. A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2020. Memorial donations may be made to NAMI Will-Grundy, Joliet, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to Chicagoland Creation Options in Schiller Park, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019