Ebenau, Sr., Erikson Born in Brazil on October 11, 1947, and at rest on June 21, 2020; beloved husband of Mercedes "Mercy"; devoted and loving Dad of Erikson, Jr. (Sherry), Dru and Jessica (Cedric) Smith; cherished papa of Erikson, III, Ethan, Andre, Myla, Genevieve and Cedric; fond brother of Wilson, Glaucia and the late Norimar; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family in Brazil, family, friends and neighbors in Chicago. Visitation Wednesday, June 24th, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the CURLEY FUNERAL HOME (KUBINA-TYBOR DIRECTORS), 6116 W 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Since our time with you is limited, please feel free to bring a copy of your favorite picture of Erik which we will display thru his visitation and enjoy in the years to come. Family and friends will gather at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S. Kedvale, Oak Lawn for 11:30 a.m. Mass on Thursday, June 25th. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Erik's name to Covid Research preferred and appreciated. 708-422-2700 curleyfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 24, 2020.