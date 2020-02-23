Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Gregory Church
5545 N Paulina St
Chicago, IL 60640
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
5545 N. Paulina
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erika Michel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erika Michel


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erika Michel Obituary
Michel, Erika (nee Spiess), 72, born in Munich, Germany and of Chicago since the age of 9, passed away February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen W.; loving mother of Michelle M. (Robert) Reis, Christopher J. (Jennifer), Jonathan W. (Kristy) and the late Stephen C. (the late Rose); cherished gramika of Bobby and Christine Reis and Amanda, Emily, Stevie and Zachary Michel; dearest sister of the late Magdalena (Vincent) Desco, Friedrich (the late Elfriede) and Ernst (Winifred) Spiess and sister-in-law of Trude (the late Jack) Miller, Rosa (the late Donald) Tufano, Dorothy (Michael) Thompson and the late Joseph (Donna) Michel; adored aunt of many nieces and nephews; devoted and dear friend of many. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5545 N. Paulina, Chicago. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kellogg Cancer Center or . Info., www.anellofuneralandcremation.com or 847-951-9953.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erika's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -