Michel, Erika (nee Spiess), 72, born in Munich, Germany and of Chicago since the age of 9, passed away February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen W.; loving mother of Michelle M. (Robert) Reis, Christopher J. (Jennifer), Jonathan W. (Kristy) and the late Stephen C. (the late Rose); cherished gramika of Bobby and Christine Reis and Amanda, Emily, Stevie and Zachary Michel; dearest sister of the late Magdalena (Vincent) Desco, Friedrich (the late Elfriede) and Ernst (Winifred) Spiess and sister-in-law of Trude (the late Jack) Miller, Rosa (the late Donald) Tufano, Dorothy (Michael) Thompson and the late Joseph (Donna) Michel; adored aunt of many nieces and nephews; devoted and dear friend of many. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5545 N. Paulina, Chicago. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kellogg Cancer Center or . Info., www.anellofuneralandcremation.com or 847-951-9953.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 23, 2020