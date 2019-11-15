Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Gross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Gross Obituary
Gross, Eric C. Beloved husband of Leona (nee Wokasch); loving father of Catherine (the late Robert) Smith, Laura (Michael) Scott, Jeanne (Thomas) Walker, Carl (Dee) Gross, Stephen (Sharon) Gross, Gary (Apple) Gross, Karen (Daniel) Miller and Patricia (Bryon) Stanke; dear grandfather of 11; dearest great-grandfather of nine; fond brother of Richard (Barbara) Gross, Rosemary (Richard) Barrett and the late Joseph (Anita) Gross; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 10:45 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Mary Church Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -