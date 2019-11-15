|
Gross, Eric C. Beloved husband of Leona (nee Wokasch); loving father of Catherine (the late Robert) Smith, Laura (Michael) Scott, Jeanne (Thomas) Walker, Carl (Dee) Gross, Stephen (Sharon) Gross, Gary (Apple) Gross, Karen (Daniel) Miller and Patricia (Bryon) Stanke; dear grandfather of 11; dearest great-grandfather of nine; fond brother of Richard (Barbara) Gross, Rosemary (Richard) Barrett and the late Joseph (Anita) Gross; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 10:45 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Mary Church Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2019