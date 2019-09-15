Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Enid Levy Roth


1945 - 2019
Roth, Enid Levy Enid Levy Roth, 74, passed away on September 11th, 2019 due to complications from lung cancer. Enid leaves behind her best friend and husband of 54 years, Robert Roth and her beloved children, Laura Roth (Robert) Konopken, Jay (Shannon) Roth, and Megan Roth (Daniel) Abraham; grandchildren, Ruby, Hershel, Sam, Eve, and Leo. Enid shared warmth, wisdom, and laughter to all who knew her. She supported many communities and philanthropic efforts, including long-standing work on behalf of refugee resettlement and training through Women's American ORT. Enid was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1945, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Elsie Levy, youngest sister of Herb (Adrienne) Levy and Dena (Joe) Moss. Services will be held Monday, 10 AM, September 16, at Temple Beth Israel, 3601 W. Dempster, Skokie. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Women's American ORT www.ortamerica.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 15, 2019
