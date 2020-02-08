|
Perkins, Emmett affectionately called Jack Rabbit by His family and friends, was born to proud mother and father, Vernella and Jackson E. Perkins Sr. on September 22, 1952. Emmett transitioned from this life on January 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Jackson E. Perkins Sr., mother, Vernella Perkins, three sisters Lessie M. Gilmore, Alma Jennings and Elizabeth Woods. Three brothers Williams Perkins, Sandy Perkins, Howard Perkins and one brother-in-law James Hinton Jr. Emmett confessed Christ at an early age under the leadership of Rev. E. F. Ledbetter at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Kay Perkins on March 7, 1981. To this union was born one proud son, Saoul Perkins, adding to the family that included precious daughter Evelyn Powell from a previous relationship Emmett attended Sumner Elementary School and Westinghouse Vocational High School. He was a professional model and actor, who played a role in the first Blues Brothers film. His hobbies were fishing, dancing, basketball and watching movies. Emmett was very family oriented, treating all his nieces and nephews as his own children. He claimed niece, Leslie Perkins (Shortie) as his daughter, and Pasquil Freeman (Roc-Roc), Felan Goodman (Joe) and Bryon Perkins as his sons. He also considered nieces Ariel, Emmetria, Georgette and nephew Lawrence Winters to be very special to him. Emmett leaves to cherish his memory; his devoted wife, Kay Perkins; one son, Saoul Perkins; one daughter, Evelyn Powell; one grandson, Jamel Bullock; one brother, Jackson E. Perkins Jr.; five sisters, Betty Goodman, Jennella Brown, Ella Perkins, Lena Chiles, and Elma Perkins (Dee Dee). Special nephews Patrick Barber, John Chandler, Kareem Perkins, Samuel Goodman III, Denarvis Mendenhall, Kenneth Brown, William Brown Jr., Jervaris Chandler, Johnny Chandler, Maurice Goodman, special fishing friend, James Treadwell (Bangs) and a host of additional nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 8, 2020