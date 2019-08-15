Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Incarnation Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Emmet Neary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmet Neary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emmet Neary Obituary
Neary, Emmet P. Age 89, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of 66 years to Kathleen "Kay" (nee Morrison); devoted father of Michael, John (Valerie), William (Terry), Patricia (Richard) Caprio, Eileen, and Edward (Susan) Neary; proud grandfather of Jeanette, Richard, Daniel, Ryan, Kevin, Kelsie, and Maddi; adored great-grandfather of Mackenzie and Michaela; dear brother of the late Thomas, Donald and Mary Neary. Proud 64 year member of Pipefitters Union Local #597. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Incarnation Church, Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com, 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emmet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now