|
|
Neary, Emmet P. Age 89, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of 66 years to Kathleen "Kay" (nee Morrison); devoted father of Michael, John (Valerie), William (Terry), Patricia (Richard) Caprio, Eileen, and Edward (Susan) Neary; proud grandfather of Jeanette, Richard, Daniel, Ryan, Kevin, Kelsie, and Maddi; adored great-grandfather of Mackenzie and Michaela; dear brother of the late Thomas, Donald and Mary Neary. Proud 64 year member of Pipefitters Union Local #597. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Incarnation Church, Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 17060 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com, 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 15, 2019