|
|
Duncan Sr., Emmanuel Born on December 23, 1925, in Colp, IL, he was the oldest of four brothers. Emmanuel attended University of Illinois in Champaign, IL before being drafted into the United States Army. After completing his military duties he continued his education at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. It was at SIUC where Emmanuel and eight other like minded men came together and on March 4, 1950 chartered the Gamma Upsilon Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. Emmanuel Duncan was married to the late Delores Duncan whom he loved unconditionally. Together they raised five children. Emmanuel was committed to the community and helping others find employment. He was a decorated World War II Veteran who received many honors and awards over the years. He retired from the Illinois Department of Unemployment Security after 35 years of faithful service. He was a life member of the Charles L. Hunt Post #2024 VFW. In addition, Emmanuel was the last of the Buffalo Soldiers 24th Infantry Regiment Combat team. At the age of 93, on Sept. 12, 2019 Emmanuel gained his wings. He will be greatly missed. He leaves his four children Cynthia, Andre, Yolanda and Darwin to cherish his memory and continue his legacy.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 21, 2019