Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:45 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Sipla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Sipla


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emma Sipla Obituary
Sipla, Emma C. (nee Jandik) Age 90. Devoted daughter of the late Katherine and James Jandik; beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Karen Zabawa, Dale (Jan) Sipla, and Regina Sipla; cherished grandmother of Ronald (Atonia) Zabawa, Holly (Stephen) Jackson, and Edward (Lauren) Sipla; great-grandmother of Brett, Brooke, Chloe, and Ella; fond sister of Viola (Bill) Keating, Joyce (Ronald) Ruppert, Lillian (Jim) Gaba, Carol (Al) Pape, the late Ann (the late Stanley) Pudelek, James (the late Sharon) Jandik, and Kay (the late Walter) Pudelek; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, May 20, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities Feed America, , , or would be appreciated. Visitation Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now