Sipla, Emma C. (nee Jandik) Age 90. Devoted daughter of the late Katherine and James Jandik; beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Karen Zabawa, Dale (Jan) Sipla, and Regina Sipla; cherished grandmother of Ronald (Atonia) Zabawa, Holly (Stephen) Jackson, and Edward (Lauren) Sipla; great-grandmother of Brett, Brooke, Chloe, and Ella; fond sister of Viola (Bill) Keating, Joyce (Ronald) Ruppert, Lillian (Jim) Gaba, Carol (Al) Pape, the late Ann (the late Stanley) Pudelek, James (the late Sharon) Jandik, and Kay (the late Walter) Pudelek; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, May 20, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities Feed America, , , or would be appreciated. Visitation Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019