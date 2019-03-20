|
Backshis, Emma R. (nee Zara) Age 87, at rest March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John "Butch"; loving and devoted mom of John; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, March 22, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. from the Curley Funeral Home (Kubina-Tybor Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler, Oak Lawn, for a 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. (708) 422-2700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2019