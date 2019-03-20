Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
8:45 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 S. Lawler
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Emma Backshis

Emma Backshis Obituary
Backshis, Emma R. (nee Zara) Age 87, at rest March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John "Butch"; loving and devoted mom of John; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, March 22, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. from the Curley Funeral Home (Kubina-Tybor Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler, Oak Lawn, for a 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. (708) 422-2700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2019
