|
|
Viverito, Emily Ann (nee Davis) 84, of Lemont. Beloved wife of the late Bert; loving mother of James and Edward, Sr.; cherished grandmother of Casandra (Eric) Hutchinson, Aaron Peschel, Edward Viverito, Jr., also the late James and Michael Viverito; dear sister of Michael (Charlene) Davis, Jerry (Denise) Davis and the late James "Buddy" Davis; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Patrick Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 7, 2019