Rusnak, Emily Age 99, passed awayApril 8, 2020. Nearly a lifelong resident of Chicago, she had relocated to the far west suburbs several years ago to be near her family. Emily was a devoted daughter to her parents, John Rusnak and Katherine Behro Rusnak, who emigrated from Czechoslovakia. Emily was the youngest sibling to her brothers, John, Steve, and Andrew, and her sister, Ann, all of whom preceded her in death. She was a twin. Her brother, Emil, died shortly after their birth. She also was preceded in death by her nephew. Emily is survived by two nieces, their children, grandchildren, and her nephew's children and grandchildren. Emily was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she and all her siblings were baptized and confirmed. The private funeral service and interment wereApril 14, 2020, at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, Forest Park, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 Woodside Road, Riverside, Illinois 60546.

