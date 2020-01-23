|
Susina, Jr., Emil Emil Susina Jr., was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 11, 1924 to Emil and Anna (nee Viskup) Susina. He married his beloved wife, Marion (nee Fritz) in 1948 and they had four loving children, Gary (Laura) Susina, Lynne (Jay) Susina-Hirst, Gregory Susina and Luann (Terrence) McConville. Emil is survived by his fourteen grandchildren: Brian (Jen) Susina, Ashley (Jack) Nowak, Jesse, and Danielle (fiancé Tyler) Susina; Matthew, Emily, Nicholas, and Samuel Susina; Kimberly (Thomas) Bennett, Michelle (Nathan) Catania, Patrick, Caitlin and Neil McConville and Christopher Hirst; as well as his three great-grandchildren: Jake, Owen and Ian Emil; fond brother of Andrew (Blanche) Susina and the late Dorothy (the late Ralph) Klotz; and brother-in-law to the late Norinne Fritz, late William (late Jean) Fritz, late Lucille (late Earl) Duhr, and Beverly Jacob; fun uncle to many nieces and nephews. A long-time resident of the North Side of Chicago, Maui, and later, Park Ridge, Emil was a proud U.S. Marine. He was a World War II Veteran, having served in the Pacific campaign and took part in the island invasions of Guam, Enjebbe and Saipan. Emil was wounded in combat at Guam and received a Purple Heart, among other combat medals. Emil was a mailman with the U.S. Post Office and, later, a sheet metal worker with Local 73, Sheet Metal Worker's Union. He was an excellent athlete with Mayfair Lutheran Church teams, a championship 16" softball player and a great Chicago sports fan, especially of the Cubs! Emil was beloved by his family and will be sorely missed, even though he has rejoined the love of his life, Marion. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, located at 625 Busse Hwy., in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, 10:00 a.m. service at Cooney Funeral Home. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 23, 2020