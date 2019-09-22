|
Denemark, Emil Vincent Passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, at his home in Lisle, IL. Emil spent 17 years in the automobile business employed by his father's car agency, Emil Denemark Cadillac, and subsequently, spent 30 years as a financial planner and investment broker. Emil attended Campion Jesuit High School and Loyola University. Emil was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. He married his late wife Mary in 1966. Emil had a twin sister, (deceased) Jeanne Shura of Agoura Hills, CA. Surviving him are his sons: Rev. Emil Denemark S.J., Stephen (Gwena), David (Karen) and Alex Conti (Sandra). Proud grandfather of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also, Patricia Gutoski, a long-time friend of Emil. Emil belonged to many Masonic entities and Shriner organizations, namely as Past Master of Evans Lodge #524 and to Medinah Shriners in Addison, IL. Also, Emil was a member of the York Rite and Scottish Rite bodies. After cremation, the interment of his ashes is planned for October 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Bronswood Cemetery in Oak Brook, IL. Donations to the Chicago Unit of the , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60701 will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019