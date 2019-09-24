Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Elyse Beth Miller Obituary
Miller, Elyse Beth Elyse Beth Miller, nee Manna, age 72. Devoted wife of the late Barry for 47 years and mother to Sherri (David) Morris and Aaron (Nikki) Miller. Doting grandmother to Emma, Zoe, Olivia and Evan. Sister to Nancy (Shelley) Farber and Amy (Thomas) Langdon. Dear daughter of the late Donald and Shirley Manna; daughter-in-law of the late Elmer and Rose Miller. Graveside services Wednesday 1PM at Shalom Memorial Park (Section X Migdal), 1700 Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , or the Cancer Wellness Center www.cancerwellness.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 24, 2019
