Nyadroh, Elom S. K. Age 38, of Glencoe, IL, passed away October 18, 2019. Beloved son of the late Solace M. A. Lotsu, M.D., and Emmanuel M. K. Nyadroh, PhD; loving brother of Vayram and Wolali (Margaret) Nyadroh. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Celebration at 2:00 p.m. N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the North Shore United Methodist Church, 213 Hazel Avenue, Glencoe, IL 60022; ReJOYce in Jesus Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 47775, Los Angeles, CA 90047; and the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA), 7240 Parkway Drive, Suite 180, Hanover, MD 21076 to fund research focused on finding a universal cure for sickle cell disease. For check donations, please write "For Elom Nyadroh, memorial donation" in the memo line. Or you may donate online at https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/elomnyadroh. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 3, 2019