Sheldon-Goglin Kaminski Funeral Home
5935 W. Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-237-4404
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Ferdinand Church
3101 N. Mason Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Eloda Wisowaty Obituary
Wisowaty, Eloda Age 94, passed away peacefully February 7, 2020. She married the love of her life, Harry Wisowaty, who preceded her in death in 2003. Eloda is survived by her three sons, Paul, Harry Roy and John (Patti); four grandchildren, Bobby, Brenda, Nicholas and Christian; and one great-grandchild Taylor; and many nieces, nephews & cousins. Visitation, Friday, February 14, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Sheldon-Goglin-Kaminski Funeral Home, 5935 W. Belmont Avenue, Chicago, Illinois. Funeral Saturday, February 15, 2020, 9:30 a.m. Prayers and procession to begin from the funeral home to Saint Ferdinand Church, 3101 N. Mason Avenue, Chicago, Illinois for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Saint Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, Illinois. For further information 773-237-4404 or kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 13, 2020
