Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Peace Memorial Church
10300 W. 131st St.
Palos Park, IL
View Map
Elna Fudacz Obituary
Fudacz, Elna J. (nee Bouton) Beloved wife of the late Richard J. "Pete" Fudacz; loving mother of Richard Jr. (Susan), Roxanne Rodgers, Peter (Paula), and Donald (Jeanne); dearest grandmother of Tyler, Alexis and Ryan Rodgers, Peter Jr., and Patrick and Paige Fudacz; devoted daughter of the late Dorothy (late Joseph) Buchina and the late Floyd Bouton, II; dear sister of Lois (late Roger) Golden, Joseph Jr. (Cathy) Buchina, and the late Floyd (Arliss) Bouton; dearest aunt of many; fond sister-in-law of Matthew Fudacz. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. FuneralThursday, February 28, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Peace Memorial Church, 10300 W. 131st St., Palos Park, for a 10:00 a.m. service. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. Member of the Archer Heights Civic Assc.(708) 839-8999 orwww.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2019
