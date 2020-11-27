1/
Elmer T. Anthony
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Anthony , Elmer T.

Elmer T. Anthony, age 89. Korean War Army Veteran. Loving father of Tina Anthony (Scott Snopek) and Michael (Jamie) Anthony; fond brother of Larry Anthony, the late Edwin Anthony, the late Mabel Aniolowski, the late Florence Grey, and the late Eugenia Kozbil; also nieces and nephews. Elmer's greatest joy in life was playing the accordion. Visitation Monday 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 12:00 Noon at Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Road. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Foundation are preferred. (773)767-4730 or www.richardmodellchicago.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Richard J Modell Funeral and Cremation
NOV
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Richard J Modell Funeral and Cremation
Funeral services provided by
Richard J Modell Funeral and Cremation
5725 S Pulaski Rd
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4730
