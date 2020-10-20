1/1
Elmer Charles Nowak
Nowak, Elmer Charles

Elmer Charles "Elms" Nowak, 58, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. A native of Chicago, IL, Elms was a son of the late Andrew Michael and Edna Rachowskas Nowak. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald A. Nowak. He is survived by his daughter, Quinn Ryana Brehmer; and brothers, Leo Nowak (Adriana) and Andrew Nowake; sister-in-law, Rene Nowak; nephew, Randy; and great-niece, Ariana. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society are welcome. Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
October 20, 2020
Chuck has had a wonderful impact on many many a young lives throughout his career. A truly good guy, friend, coworker and teacher. Far to few like him are left. You and your contribution to Chicago will be missed. - Love, Kevin B of TMC
Kevin B.
Teacher
