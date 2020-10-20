Nowak, Elmer Charles
Elmer Charles "Elms" Nowak, 58, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. A native of Chicago, IL, Elms was a son of the late Andrew Michael and Edna Rachowskas Nowak. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald A. Nowak. He is survived by his daughter, Quinn Ryana Brehmer; and brothers, Leo Nowak (Adriana) and Andrew Nowake; sister-in-law, Rene Nowak; nephew, Randy; and great-niece, Ariana. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society
are welcome. Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.
