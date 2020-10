Nowak, Elmer CharlesElmer Charles "Elms" Nowak, 58, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. A native of Chicago, IL, Elms was a son of the late Andrew Michael and Edna Rachowskas Nowak. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald A. Nowak. He is survived by his daughter, Quinn Ryana Brehmer; and brothers, Leo Nowak (Adriana) and Andrew Nowake; sister-in-law, Rene Nowak; nephew, Randy; and great-niece, Ariana. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society are welcome. Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com