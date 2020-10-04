Payne, Ella R.
Ella was born on May 31, 1941, in Selma, Alabama. She was one of seven children. She left Alabama to stay with her aunt Laura, in Chicago where she met her husband Bennie Payne who left Tennessee to stay with his sister. They married in 1964, and two years later had a daughter. Ella went to school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse, then went to Triton College to become a Registered Nurse in 1980. Ella loved nursing and was given the Florence Nightingale award at her job at St. Joseph's Hospital in 1989. After retirement, Ella struggled many years with Alzheimer's disease, which took her life on October 2, 2020. One month prior she lost her sister Minnie, and she lost her sister Jean in the past year. Ella leaves behind her husband of 56 years marriage and her daughter Jennifer, two sisters, Anne and Pearl and two brothers, Esau and Willie, as well as many many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her. Visitation 11 a.m. until time of Mass 12 Noon at St. Agatha Church, 3147 W Douglas Blvd., Chicago. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) are appreciated. Funeral info:drechslerbrownwilliams.com
or 708-383-3191.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com