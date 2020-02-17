|
Vazquez, Elizabeth "Bobbi" Age 31. Cherished Daughter of Robert Vazquez and Elizabeth (Lee) Sullivan. Dear Sister of Alicia (Angel) Barrera and Angela Vazquez. Loving Aunt of Alice, Ava and Bobbie Barrera. Beloved partner of her "Honey" Mark Miller. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). Visitation Wednesday 9:30 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life Service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation Private. Condolences may be sent to Elizabeth's family on her personal tribute website at ww.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, 708- 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 17, 2020