|
|
Vaicaitis, Elizabeth T. (nèe Devaney), daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth (nèe Flanagan) Devaney; beloved wife of Ronald CFD; loving mother of Susan (Michael) Luzzi and David; devoted grandmother of Sharon (Stefano) Luzzi, Michael CFD (Lisa) Luzzi, Luke and Nadine Vaicaitis; proud great-grandmother of Holly and Julia Luzzi; dear sister of Mary (the late Daniel) Nockels and Patricia (the late Robert) Gebhardt; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 9:15 a.m. from Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th St., Burbank, IL to St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. INFO www.sheehyfh.com or 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 4, 2019