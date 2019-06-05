|
|
Mazzone Urbauer, Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Uidl) Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Victor Mazzone and the late William Urbauer; loving mother of the late Gary Mazzone, Cliff (Kathleen) Mazzone, Debbie (Larry) Paha, and Michele (Albert) Kiela; cherished grandmother of Ryan, Nick, Dana, Brian, Stacey, Lisa, Alex, and Aaron; dearest great-grandmother of three; dear sister of the late John Uidl. Betty was an employee of Swift Co., worked as a teacher's aide, and retired in administration from the Chicago Board of Education. Visitation Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave., 155th/Wheeler Dr. and Harlem, Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Peace Memorial Church, 10300 W. 131st St., Palos Park, IL 60464, from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment private at Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com. (708) 532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 5, 2019