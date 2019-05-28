|
Pacourek, Elizabeth A. (nee Casey) Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Pacourek of 59 years; cherished mother of Debbie (Mike) Green, Dawn (Bill) Johnson, Denise (Paul) Mallet, Donna Cerf, and Dale (Mike DeVries) Pacourek; loving grandmother of Tim (Shannon), Dan, Kelli (Chad), Ryan, Matt, Adam, Stephanie, Jake, Amanda (Jordan), Jessica (David), Samantha (Jerry), Michael, and Reese; great-grandmother of Addison, Ella, Sammy, Silas, Christopher, Emerson, and Jace; loving sister of Helen Jones, Peter (Marcia) Casey, Jack Casey, and the late Kitty (Al) Westin; aunt to many nieces and nephews; and cherished friend of many. Funeral Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Our Lady of Loretto Church, 8925 S. Kostner. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago, IL 60631. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com. (708) 425-0500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 28, 2019