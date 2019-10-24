|
|
Onorati, Elizabeth "Betty" Lillian (nee Piasecki) Age 79, at rest October 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred "Fred" M. Onorati for 50 years; loving mother of Deborah Lechelt, Stephen Onorati, James (Donna) Onorati, Anthony (Anne) Onorati, Jennifer (Michael) Fedorovich and the late Gary Onorati; devoted grandmother "Nana" of Sean Lechelt, Ryan Onorati, Matthew Onorati, Carly Onorati, Mia Fedorovich, Emma Fedorovich and the late Derrick Lechelt; dear sister of Joan (George) Boddy; dear sister-in-law of Annette (the late Jerome) Castillo, Robert (Tammy) Onorati and Carol DeAlba; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, October 28, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook. Funeral service Tuesday, October 29, 2019, prayers 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to St. Isaac Jogues Church, 306 W. Fourth St., Hinsdale, IL for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National MS Society would be appreciated. Service info: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 24, 2019