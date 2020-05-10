Newgren, Elizabeth
(nee Schwartz) 78 years. Beloved wife of Philip H. for 54 years. Cherished mother of Philip E. (Michelle) and Victor (Lili). Loving grandmother of Travis, Sofia, Ethan, and Aaron. Dear sister of Lawrence (Kathy) Schwartz and the late Jeanne and Paul. Fond aunt of Scott, Ryan, and Emily. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." Due to these unprecedented times, and the health and safety of all, visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
(nee Schwartz) 78 years. Beloved wife of Philip H. for 54 years. Cherished mother of Philip E. (Michelle) and Victor (Lili). Loving grandmother of Travis, Sofia, Ethan, and Aaron. Dear sister of Lawrence (Kathy) Schwartz and the late Jeanne and Paul. Fond aunt of Scott, Ryan, and Emily. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." Due to these unprecedented times, and the health and safety of all, visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.