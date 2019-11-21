|
McInerney, Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Cassidy) age 84, of Oak Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Betty is the loving wife of the late Raymond McInerney, retired Chicago Firefighter; devoted mother to James (Carol), Kevin (late Cathie), Brian (Mary Kay), Raymond (Maureen) McInerney; proud grandmother to Michael (Emily), Elizabeth (Michael), James (Lexi), Caitlyn, Daniel (Megan), Sean, Molly, Jamie, and Brendan, Kathleen, and Eileen; great-grandmother to Owen, Liam, and Jack; cherished sister to Mary (the late Don) Steinbach, Peter (Sueann) Cassidy, the late Patrick (Marie) Cassidy; sister-in-law to the late James (the late Eleanor), the late Michael, and Daniel (Gail) McInerney; Aunt Betty to many. Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at St. Cajetan Catholic Church, (2445 W. 112th St. Chicago, IL 60655). Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Cajetan. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or Paralyzed Veterans Foundation.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 21, 2019