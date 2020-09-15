1/1
Elizabeth Marion McKinney
McKinney, Elizabeth Marion

Elizabeth Marion McKinney, age 82. Sunrise December 28, 1937 and Sunset September 7, 2020. Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 2020 From 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH. Chicago Visitation Friday September 18, 2020 Visitation 10:00am - 12:00 noon, followed by Funeral at 1:00pm at Smith & Thomas Funeral Home 5708 W Madison St, Chicago, IL. Interment at Forest Home Cemetery in Chicago, IL. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The McKINNEY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
SMITH & THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, INC - Chicago
5708 W MADISON ST
Chicago, IL 60644
(773) 261-1000
