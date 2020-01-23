|
Lawson, Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Harris) Elizabeth "Betty" Lawson passed away January 16, 2020. Born September 21, 1915, in Springfield, Missouri to Viola and Earl Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Lawson, brother Earl Harris, and first cousin, who was like a sister to her, Kathryn Harris Franklin (Robert). She is survived by her children Clyde Lawson, Carol Cuyjet (Michael), and Leonard Lawson (Phyllis); grandchildren James Gray (Mary), Allison Cuyjet (Paul Brown), Leslie Cuyjet, Ashley Cuyjet, Jessica Lawson, Sydney Kronfle (Anthony); and many cousins and friends. Betty grew up in Toledo, graduating from Libbey High School. She moved to Chicago to attend Illinois Institute of Technology where she received a BS degree in 1938. She lived in Chicago the rest of her life. Betty married Clyde Lawson in 1943. She obtained a master's degree from Chicago State University in 1961. She worked as a teacher and counselor for Chicago Public Schools (Wendell Phillips, DuSable, and Harlan High Schools) from 1947 to 1965 and later as a counselor at Chicago State University from 1965 until her retirement in 1979. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Other memberships include: Chicago State University senator, Chicago State University Fifth Division, Illinois Association of Women Deans and Counselors, American Association of University Professors, National Association of Foreign Student Advisors. She received an honorary doctorate from the US Air Force. She served as consultant for the University of South Carolina Desegregation Center in 1968-69, and faculty advisor to students in the University Without Walls Program. Betty loved to travel and visited places all over the world. She loved swimming and playing bridge and loved dogs and cats. Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00pm, at Cage Memorial Chapel, 7651 S. Jeffery Blvd.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 23, 2020