Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:45 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
411 N. Wheeling Rd
Prospect Hts., IL
View Map
Elizabeth Kinder


Elizabeth Kinder Obituary
Kinder, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" (nee Fitzgerald) 93, of Prospect Heights, formerly of Chicago, beloved wife of the late William E.; loving mother of William A. (Sandra) and Robert F. (Paulette); loved grandmother of Michael and Gretchen (Eileen Wozniak) Kinder, Thomas and Robert Miloszewski and great-grandmother of Gabriella Ficarra and Rhoen Miloszewski; dear sister of Robert (Nancy) and Jack (Carmen) Fitzgerald. Visitation 3:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arl. Hts. Prayers 9:45 a.m., Thursday from the Funeral Home, to St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Hts. for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 4835 W. Altgeld St., Chicago, IL 60639 appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences may be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com, or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 5, 2019
