Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
8:45 AM
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Camillus Church
Elizabeth Florek Obituary
Florek, Elizabeth J. "Betty" (nee Mikolaczyk) Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Florek; cherished sister-in-law of Robert and Frank; loving aunt of Sue, Mike, Chris, Vicki, Raymond, Kevin and Kenneth; dear great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, November 15, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel) to St. Camillus Church for a 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019
