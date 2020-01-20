Home

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
Liberatore, Elisabetta Elisabetta Liberatore (nee Bruno), age 99, beloved wife of the late Cesidio Liberatore; loving mother of Antonia (Costantino) Susi, Anthony (Sharyn) Liberatore, Cathy (Anthony) DeBella, Josie (Wayne) Krause and Mary (James) Kase; devoted grandmother of Francesco (Angelica) Susi, Patrizia (Darren) Lewis, Paul (Emily) Liberatore, Tony (Cali) DeBella, Marc DeBella, Lisa (Joseph) Salcedo, Jarod (Kimberly) Krause, Erica Krause, Jessica (Matthew) Hein and Monica Kase; dearest great-grandmother of 10; dear sister of Antonio (the late Diana), the late Mario (the late Lina), Gregorio (the late Ilda), Alessandro (Fernanda) and Achille (Vanda) Bruno; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 20, 2020
